Cricket returns to CWG after 24 years

Dubai: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday announced that women’s T20 cricket has been confirmed for inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in England from July 27 to August 7 and will see 4,500 athletes competing at across 18 sports. Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998. (IANS)