Conrad launches CM’s e-champion challenge website

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma launched the Chief Minister’s e-champion challenge website which is a platform to promote and give necessary push for the growth of entrepreneurship in the state.

Speaking at the launching programme, the CM assured that many more programmes will come up to ensure the growth of entrepreneurship in the state.

Commissioner & Secretary Planning, Vijay Kumar said e-champion challenge was an online platform where entrepreneurs could log in and register themselves. The entrepreneur would be asked a set of questions and based on their answers they will be selected where they will be able to put up their ideas to the panel of judges.

Pushing for business ideas, Sangma said the top 25 business ideas will get Rs 1 lakh and another top 25 business ideas will be given Rs 50,000. In this connection, he urged the youth to be part of the competition.