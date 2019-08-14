BJP unhappy with MDA performance

SHILLONG: Though the BJP is part of the MDA government, the Garo Hills BJP leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the style and functioning of the NPP-led MDA.

Two BJP MLAs, AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai are supporting the government.

A meeting of the Garo Hills BJP leaders held at Tura regional office on August 9 alleged that the performance of the government under the leadership of Conrad Sangma is not satisfactory.

The meeting also formed a Public Grievances cum-Vigilance Committee to monitor the functioning of the government.

“Performance is zero, development has come to a standstill and there are allegations of corruption”, the BJP leaders said.

According to the leaders, the state government has neglected the BJP members.

“Not a single BJP member or his family got any scheme in Garo Hills”, the committee said.

The BJP leaders have decided to meet the National President and Home Minister Amit Shah, National General Secretary (Organisation) Santhosh and others regarding the alleged irregularities.

The committee felt that the Centre should intervene into the matter.

The chairman of Public Grievances cum-Vigilance Committee is BJP vice president Rikman G Momin while co-chairman and spokesperson is K C Boro.

Others include co-chairman John Manner Marak, convener Promod Koch and several members.