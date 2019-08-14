BJP not an option for state Congress MLAs

SHILLONG: With political leaders across the region and the country making a beeline to join the BJP, there are concerns among a section of Congress legislators in the state.

A senior Congress leader said that if a similar situation arises in the state, the legislators will not prefer to join the BJP but may opt for the NPP which has now attained the status of a national party.

Congress has already rubbished speculation about CLP leader Mukul Sangma and other MLAs in his family joining the BJP.

Mukul himself has denied any move to join the BJP.

However, the exodus of Congress and non- Congress leaders to the BJP in other parts of the country, is a cause for worry for the state Congress.

A party leader said that there is a need to ensure unity in the Congress Legislature Party to prevent similar exodus in Meghalaya.