Young thinkers brainstorm on NE growth

SHILLONG: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata in association with Asian Confluence organised the Young Thinkers’ Conference (YTC) in the city on Thursday and Friday. The theme of the conference was “India & the Neighbourhood: Next Gen Concerns & Ideas – Jobs, Skills and Education”.

Governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy presided as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kieran Drake, Minister Counsellor, Political and Press, British High Commission, New Delhi the YTC creates a unique forum for young people to debate the issues that matter to them, adding that it brought immense delight to inform that the first YTC was organised in the city. “The dynamism and aspirations of India’s next generation will shape its future and the region over the coming decades, and are at the heart of the UK-India relationship” he added.

Bruce Bucknell, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata said, “Britain and India are working collectively to find solutions to global challenges such as climate change, sustainable energy, and environmental degradation.”

Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director, Asian Confluence said that the YTC acts as a platform to convene young minds and leaders from the region to help brainstorm on solutions for a prosperous future.

“Asian Confluence is delighted to be the partner for the Shillong edition of YTC,” he added while welcoming speakers, delegates and participants from across Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and India.

The two-day conference came up with key ideas and direction for research and action to be taken up by young leaders from across the region to influence the regional discourse on jobs, skills and education — pillars for prosperity and growth.

Young Thinkers’ Conference (YTC) is the flagship youth-focused conference of the British High Commission. The aim of YTC is to engage future decision makers and opinion shapers, who make up over 60 per cent of India’s population.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of YTC in India. The Shillong edition is the first in this year’s series.

The British High Commission network in India plans conferences in Pune in September, Chandigarh in October, Surat in November and Delhi in February 2020.