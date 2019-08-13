Voices from J&K must be heard, says Manmohan

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Monday the government’s decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 is not to the liking of many people in the country and voices of Jammu and Kashmir residents must be heard for the idea of India to prevail.

He also said India is passing through a “deep crisis” and it needs cooperation of like-minded people. “Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country. It is important that the voice of all these people be heard. It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India, which is very sacred to us, will prevail,” Singh told reporters here.

He made his first remarks on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after paying homage to his cabinet colleague and former Congressman S Jaipal Reddy, who died in Hyderabad in July. (PTI)