UDP dilemma over Speaker post

SHILLONG: The UDP is yet to come to a consensus on the new Assembly Speaker.

The choice will be from six MLAs — Metbah Lyngdoh, Lahkmen Rymbui, Kyrmen Shylla, Brodling Nongsiej, Nujorki Sungoh and Pius Marwein.

The UDP will also consult on the two independents, SK Sunn and Samuel Sangma, who are associate members of the party.

When contacted, Cabinet ministers Metbah and Lahkmen said they are yet to discuss the matter in the MLAs’ forum.

Metbah added that there is no hurry to make a decision as it will follow a natural course.

UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said the UDP legislators will have to meet and take a decision on the matter.

According to Bindo Lanong, the interim president of the party, Metbah and Lahkmen are capable of holding the post of the Speaker.

“If they are not willing, the post will go to some other UDP legislator,” he said.

The MDA will meet after the Independence Day celebrations to discuss the issue.

The NPP is unlikely to demand the Speaker’s post as it was earlier held by UDP leader Donkupar Roy till his death on July 28.

A UDP delegation led by Lanong will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to discuss the Speaker’s post and other issues.