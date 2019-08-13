Teer counters to come closer to education institutions

SHILLONG: The State Government has decided to reduce the distance of setting up of teer counter in the state from the existing 300 metres from educational and religious institutions to 100 metres.

The decision was taken after the State Cabinet approved a proposal to amend section 6 (1) of the Meghalaya Shooting of the game of Arrow shooting and sale of teer ticket Act 2018 in the form of an orindance.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that in the original act , the distance for setting up of a teer counter was allowed with a distance of minimum of 300 metres from educational and places of worship but now the distance has been reduced to 100 metrres

Defending the decision of the Cabinet, Tynsong said that the distance of 300 metres is quite huge in a place like Shillong and hence the Cabinet felt that the proposal is justified.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly last year had passed the Meghalaya Regulation of the Game of Arrow Shooting and the sale of teer tickets Bill, 2018 to regulate the game of arrow shooting and the sale of teer tickets.

Some of the terms and conditions of a license or permit for arrow shooting under Section 6 and Section 7 of the Act are that the places, day or days and time of shooting including distance from places of worship and educational institutions should be as provided in the rules.

It may be recalled that the state government in the year 2017 had relaxed the excise rule that had restricted liquor shops in urban areas within 200 metres from places of worship, educational institutions and hospitals while making the norms more stringent on highways as the Cabinet had reduced the cut-off distance from 200 metres to 50 metres with a rider

The Cabinet that time took a decision where it was stated that retail wine shops within the 50 metres limit will remain open between 4 pm-8 pm but the retail shops at a distance of more than 100 metres from places of worship, educational institutions and hospitals need not follow the timings.