Syiemiong clan wants to be acting Syiem of Hima Nongspung

SHILLONG: The Syiemiong clan has demanded that the position of acting Syiem of Hima Nongspung should be held by the Syiemiong clan and not go to Syiemlieh clan.

Addressing the press, the members of the Syiemiong clan raised objection to the appointment of Kyntiewborlang Syiemlieh as the acting Chief of Hima Nongspung.

“There is no record that the Syiemlieh clan has ever held the position of Syiem,” Bintar Syiemïong, member of the Syiemïong.

The Syiemiong clan refuted the claims of Kyntiewborlang that the latter has regained the position of Syiem after many years.