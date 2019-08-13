Security arrangements for I-Day

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Police want to make sure that the national day is celebrated with pomp and without any disturbances.

Talking to media persons on Monday, East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that the police always anticipate trouble and they believe in the motto of better be safe than sorry as far as taking security measure for the Independence Day is concerned. “All the police stations are carrying out checking and even the personnel of traffic branches are on the road and they are working till late night,” she said. Informing that even the police stations in the border areas have setup checkpoints, she added that the Special Operations Teams are also working in different places. “We want people to feel safe and we want that both the Independence and Republic Days should be celebrated with pomp and we don’t want the city to go back to those olden days,” she said.

She also made it clear that the police are not taking any chances and it will continue to be vigil.

The SP also maintained that there are no reports of any militants trying to cross over to Meghalaya from the border.

Many programmes have been lined up in Shillong for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations like other years.