SC to enter 5th day on Ayodhya case today

New Delhi: The crucial day-to-day hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court will entre the 5th day on Tuesday with the counsel for the deity, ‘Ram Lalla Virajman’, re-commencing arguments for claim over the entire 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya.

The hearing before a 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, assumes significance following its query on Friday as to whether anyone from the ‘Raghuvansha’ (descendants of Lord Ram) dynasty still resides in Ayodhya.

“We are just wondering if anyone from the ‘Raghuvansha’ dynasty is still living there (at Ayodhya),” the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had said.

Though senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for the deity, could not answer the query during the proceedings, BJP lawmaker Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, claimed on Sunday that her family has descended from Lord Ram’s son Kush.

“The court has said where are the descendants of Lord Ram… Descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush,” the MP from Rajsamand in Rajasthan said.

The lawmaker said that descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world and the dispute in Ayodhya should be resolved soon. (PTI)