PM walks in the wild with Bear Grylls

New Delhi: Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up with as he teamed up with survivalist Bear Grylls to promote a cause close to his heart – protecting nature.

On Discovery channel’s, “Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi”, he braved the rain and cold in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and as the host put it, the PM was a “great sport”.

“You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive,” Grylls joked. During the conversation, Modi said fulfilling people’s dreams gave him happiness and his focus is on development.

“My position never goes to my head,” he said, in reply to a question. Grylls, who has had celebrity guests, including former American President Barack Obama, on his show earlier asked Modi about his childhood, dreams as the prime minister, whether he feared anything in life and if he ever felt nervous before a political rally.

Modi said, “My problem is that I have never experienced such fears. I am unable to explain it to people what nervousness is and how to deal with it because my in-built temperament is very positive.’’ (PTI)