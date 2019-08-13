No GST for below Rs 20 lakh annual turnover in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The traders in Meghalaya whose annual turn over is less than Rs 20 lakh now would no longer be required to register for the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to promulgate Meghalaya GST Amendment Ordinance, 2019

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the Cabinet took the decision since the GST council earlier had approved a proposal for enhancing the limit of mandatory registration of traders from Rs 10 lakh annual turn over to Rs 20 lakh annual turn over

The decision which has been approved in the form of ordinance will be effective from April 2019