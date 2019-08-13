National Nuggets

Azam Khan to be declared ‘history sheeter’

Rampur: The UP police are now preparing to open a ‘history sheet’ of Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan and formally declare him a history sheeter. There are a total of 72 cases that have been filed against the SP MP under various sections of the IPC and CrPC. Rampur District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said on Monday that “since most cases lodged against Azam Khan are criminal, including cases of land grabbing and theft, we have decided to open his history sheet.” He said that of the 72 cases, the police had already filed a chargesheet in 15 cases while investigations were on in other cases. The latest case filed against the SP MP was on Thursday. He has been booked for usurping land defined as ‘enemy property’ and including it in the Jauhar University campus. Several farmers have also lodged complaints of land grabbing against Azam Khan, who has even been charged with theft of books and lion statues. (IANS)



Women escape from shelter home

Lucknow: Six women inmates, one of them five months pregnant, fled from a government-run shelter home here, an official said on Monday. The district probation officer of Lucknow, Sudhakar Pandey, said the six women fled from the Rajkiya Mahila Sharnalaya on Prag Narain Road on Saturday at around 2.30 am. He said three of them were from Lakhimpur, two from Hardoi and one from Lucknow. The CCTV footage of the incident shows that “the women climbed on empty drums with the help of a water supply pipe and reached the roof of a bathroom on the campus,” Pandey said. “From there, they crossed the boundary wall fenced with barbed wires,” he said. Pandey admitted that no worker was present near the CCTV monitor at night. He said action will be taken against the centre superintendent and four security personnel who were on duty when the incident happened. (PTI)



Fire guts vessel Coastal Jaguar

Visakhapatnam: Fire engulfed an offshore support vessel ‘Coastal Jaguar’ off the coast here on Monday, forcing the crew to abandon it and jump into the sea to save themselves. A total of 28 out of the 29 crew onboard have been rescued and search is on for one missing crew. According to a defence release, there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard the vessel at 11.30 AM and thick smoke emanated from it. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A Coast Guard ship ‘Rani Rashmoni, which was in the area, was diverted to coordinate the rescue operations and it rescued the distressed crew. (PTI)



UP BJP chief hurts finger

Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh was taken to a hospital after he suffered an injury in his finger while getting down from his vehicle at a function in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, a party leader said. Ashwini Tyagi, head of BJP’s western UP unit, told PTI, “Swatantra Dev Singh got injured when he was getting down from the vehicle. His little finger was trapped in a hole of a rod at the rear side of the vehicle.” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the leader was being provided the best possible medical attention. “The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and party leaders are with him. He has conveyed that he is being taken care of, although the injury will require an appropriate surgery,” he said. Swatantra Dev Singh is also the minister of state (independent charge) for transport and protocol in the UP government. (PTI)



Reservoirs named after Goddesses

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to name reservoirs and pump houses after Goddesses. The Anantagiri reservoir and pump house were named as Annapurna reservoir, a press release from the Chief Minister’s office said. The names of Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Pochamma Sagar would remain the same. These barrages and pump houses were being constructed as part of the Kaleswaram project. Medigadda barrage was named as Lakshmi barrage, Kannepally pump house as Lakshmi pump house, Annaram barrage as Saraswati barrage and Siripuram pump house as Saraswati pump house. Sundilla barrage was named as Parvati barrage and Golivada pump house as Parvati pump house. Nandimedaram barrage-cum-pump house was given the name of Nandi barrage and pump house. Lakshmipuram pump housewould be known as Gayatri pump house, the release said. (PTI)



Luxury car robbed at gunpoint

New Delhi: A luxury car was allegedly robbed at gun point by unidentified persons in south Delhi’s RK Puram area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Friday night when the driver of the Jaguar car was heading towards a mall in South Delhi to pick up his employer. “A Hyundai Verna hit the Jaguar from behind following which the driver of the luxury car came out to inspect the damage,” a senior police officer said. The officer said two men came out of the Verna and threatened the driver with a gun. While one of them drove away with the luxury car, the other took the Verna and fled the spot. (PTI)