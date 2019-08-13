Muslims celebrate Eid in city

BSF-BGB bonhomie in border

SHILLONG: The message of universal peace and brotherhood was conveyed by the faithful of Islam as Shillong along with the rest of the country celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha on Monday.

Different Eid Gahs and mosques witnessed huge congregations for the special prayers.

Governor Tathagata Roy and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also greeted people on the occasion.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) personnel stationed along which the Indo-Bangla border exchanged greetings as a mark of friendship between the two countries.

The commandant of the BSF 30 Battalion posted in Tamabil Dawki, SR Khan, said the BSF does not consider the BGB as mere counterparts but as friends who share a similar culture, language and who fought the war of independence together.

The BSF commandant also informed that on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, both the BSF and BGB exchanged sweets and greetings at the zero line in Tamabil-Dawki border.

“We exchanged sweets and we don’t consider BGB as our counterpart but as our neighbours,” Khan said, adding that the BGB is always willing to cooperate with its Indian counterparts.

“Whenever problems we have, it is sorted out like good neighbours and good friends and I hope that this trend will continue,” he said.

The trend of wishing each other started in 2011 as confidence building measures between the two countries.

Social worker Bimal Bajaj, who also participated in the event, said, “This exchange is not mere exchange of sweets and greetings but is a gesture of friendliness, which is a big thing.”