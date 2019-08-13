MPHRC opposes Forest Act amendments

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Peoples’ Human Rights Council (MPHRC) has strongly opposed the draft amendments to the Indian Forest Act (IFA) 1927, which was finalised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

In a statement, the MPHRC said the regressive draft amendments will create a catastrophe not only for the tribals and other traditional forest dwellers but also for the development of the nation.

It further said that the amendments may even pose adverse impact on climate, adding that the Meghalaya Government should raise its strong opposition on the matter.