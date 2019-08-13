MLA urges plantation of flowering plants to conserve bees

TURA: Rongara-Siju MLA and Chairman of Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board, Rakkam A Sangma has urged the people of the district to plant more flower giving plants for the conservation of bees.

The MLA was speaking during the World Honeybee Day celebration under the theme ‘Save the Bees’ cum Kishan Mela organized by the District Horticulture Department of South Garo Hills in its office premises on Tuesday, in which farmers and entrepreneurs from all across the district participated.