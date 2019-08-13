Meghalaya Cabinet finalizes VIPs to take salute on I-Day

SHILLONG: The State Cabinet on Tuesday finalized the names of the VIPs who are going to take the salute during the Independence Day celebrations in the state this year.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong informed that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma would take the salute in Shillong on August 15 while he will be taking the salute in Nongstoin.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek will take the salute in Nongpoh while PWD (Buildings) Minister, Comingone Ymbon will take the salute in Jowai and similarly, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui will take the salute in Tura.

MLA Rackham A Sangma will take the salute in William agar while PHE minister, Salman Managing will take the salute in Bambara even as Social Minister, Kinmen Shyla will take the salute in Resubelpara

Tourism Minister, Metbah Lyngdoh will be heading to Mawkyrwat for taking the salute while Sports Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh will take the salute in Ampati whereas Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling will take the salute in Khliehriat. In Sohra, it will be Timothy D Shira who is taking the salute while in Amlarem it is Rinikton. Mominin Islam will take the salute at Dangdenggre while it will be S Sohtun in Pynursla

In addition, the name of many other VIPs have also been finalized for taking the salute in different civil sub divisions of the state.