Mawlai bypass to be inaugurated on August 17 next.

SHILLONG: The wait is finally ove, the Mawlai Bypass is getting inaugurated on August 17.

Informing this here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, in charge, PWD, Prestone Tynsong said that eight kilometer road will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

As far as the setting up of the police outpost is concerned in the area where the present one is in a dilapidated condition, he said that the Government had directed the Police department to get the police outpost repaired at the earliest.

However, temporary arrangements have been made for the outpost and it would start functioning from the same day.

Tynsong claimed that the traffic along the highway will be less by not less than 30 per cent once the road is opened and initially, the road will be a one-way road.

It may be mentioned that there has been a huge cost escalation as far as the road project is concerned and initially the budget of the road was Rs. 11 crores but the previous contractor could not complete the work and new contractor was allotted the work and now the cost of the project is Rs 21 crore.

The road connects the GS road to NEHU junction from ISBT in Mawiong.

Even before the inauguration of the bypass, two persons were killed and another was injured after the bike they were riding dashed against a guard wall on the road last week.

The incident took place at around 5 am when the bike (pulsar) bearing registration no ML 05 J 8110 was proceeding from Mawïong towards Mawlai Mawtawar via the bypass road.

Reacting to this, he said that the people who possess license for driving and riding must drive within a safe speed limit.

Meanwhile, he also informed that the Government has issued work order for the widening of the road near Sanker in Mawlai and the work would be completed by March next year.