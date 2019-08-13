KSU rejects talks with NFR

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has summarily rejected the move made by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to hold talks and asserted that the state government should bring in a comprehensive mechanism to check influx in the first place.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar said, “We do not want railways to come up in our state. First of all, we want to see that proper laws to check influx are in place.”

The NFR wants to hold talks with all stakeholders, including the KSU.

The students’ body has been opposing railways tooth and nail.

The union’s leader said the talks to allow railways in the state will be discussed depending on the situation and said, “But for now, it is no railways.”

Commenting on the willingness of the NFR to take safeguards to check influx, Marngar said, “Since when has the NFR become an agency to check influx? Our message to NFR is not to open the chapter of railways in the state as long as the state government is not ready with the comprehensive mechanism.”