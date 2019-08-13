HSPDP not to field candidate, appeals for consensus

SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) will extend support to the candidate of United Democratic Party (UDP) for the Shella bypoll as a sign of respect for the late legislator Donkupar Roy.

UDP and HSPDP are part of Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

Speaking to The Shillong Times, general secretary of HSPDP, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said, “We have had talks with party leaders to support the UDP candidate.”

The HSPDP is also in favour of rooting for a common candidate for the Shella bypoll and the party has already decided not to put up any candidate for Shella bypoll.

“In fact, we want to request all other Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) partners not to field any candidate if possible and support the UDP candidate as a sign of respect for late Dr. Don,” Tongkhar said.

To a query, he said the party is hopeful that the candidate put up by the UDP will win the Shella bypoll.

Senior UDP working president Bindo Lanong recently said a general meeting of the Shella constituency will take a decision and finalise the candidature for the Shella seat though the consensus was in favour of a candidate from late Roy’s family.

The Shella unit had favoured Roy’s eldest son Balajied Synrem to contest the seat.

The final decision will be taken at the general meeting of the party at Shella on August 22.