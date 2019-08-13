HC refuses to stay CBI probe into GHADC MDC funds misappropriation

TURA: The High Court of Meghalaya has, on Tuesday, refused to put a stay against the order of the Lokayukta commissioner seeking a CBI led inquiry into the case against the sitting GHADC MDC of Asanang, Ismail Marak.

The Lokayukta on July 24 had asked for an inquiry to be done by the CBI into allegations of graft that were raised by social activist, Nilbath Marak alias Dingnen.

A police investigation into the corruption allegations against the Congress MDC was allegedly found to be flawed with the Lokayukta commissioner expressing dissatisfaction and directing an inquiry to be conducted by the central agency.

The social activist had filed the Lokayukta case naming the MDC along with two contractors, Kubon Sangma and another Nikseng Sangma in alleged misappropriation of council funds meant for development.

Nilbath Marak had moved the lokayukta seeking an investigation into various projects given by the accused MDC, Ismail Marak, to the two contractors after it was found that no development projects had been taken up even though the money had already been withdrawn. State and central funds to the tune of one crore rupees meant for the development of Asanang constituency through the GHADC were allegedly siphoned off by the MDC and his two cronies.

In an attempt to thwart the investigation ordered by the Lokayukta, one of the accused contractors, Kubon Sangma, had filed a writ petition (WP) in the High Court of Meghalaya seeking a stay into the investigation.

“The stay has been rejected by the Court and the CBI will provide its findings in the next hearing slated later this month,” said lawyer representing Nilbath, PT Sangma.

The second accused contractor under the Lokayukta, Nikseng Sangma was also addressed through the Writ Petition moved by Kubon Sangma.