Former Tikrikilla MLA dies

TURA: Former Tikrikilla legislator Michael T Sangma has passed away following a cardiac arrest at his home in Tikrikilla early Tuesday morning. He was 41 years old.

On Monday he had visited members of the Muslim community of Tikrikilla on the occasion of Eid.

“He returned from the Eid celebrations yesterday feeling unwell and went up to his room to take rest and shockingly passed away this morning at around 7:30 in the morning,” informed family members.He reportedly had a history of hypertension disease.

“He was a very welcoming person who helped many poor families one way or the other,” recalled Late Michael’s friend and head of the Catholic Church in Tikrikilla, Father Binoy.

A student leader of the Garo Students’ Union in Tikrikilla region, Michael T Sangma plunged into politics and contested the 2013 state assembly elections from Tikrikilla constituency as an Independent candidate.

He emerged victorious defeating Congress candidate Rahinath Barchung.He allied with the Congress to be part of the then Mukul Sangma government and was made a parliamentary secretary.In the 2018 elections he was defeated by Congress candidate Jimmy D Sangma.

His funeral is to take place at Tikrikilla on Wednesday afternoon.