Don’t need plane, but freedom to meet people in J&K: Rahul

WAYANAD (KERALA): Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik that he does not need an aircraft but the “freedom to travel and meet people” in the Kashmir Valley.

“Dear Governor Malik, a delegation of opposition leaders and I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there,” tweeted Gandhi, now visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after Malik asked him to fly down to the Valley and observe the situation himself.

Malik invited Gandhi after he claimed that there were instances of violence in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the state.

Last week, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as CPI and CPI-M General Secretaries D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury were not allowed to enter Srinagar after they reached the airport.

They were sent back to Delhi without allowing them to meet the people and party leaders, many of whom are under arrest.

IANS