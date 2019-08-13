Bars Bazaar declared ‘no plastic’ zone

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has declared Iewduh(Bara Bazaar) as no plastic zone with immediate effect giving way to the use of sla(leaves for wrapping eatables), organic bags, paper bags.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by the executive member (EM) in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh and EM in charge of Market, Jambor War and attended by the office bearers of Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Paiem Ainam Manik Syiem and his team of Myntris.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said, “We have discussed and resolved to immediately declare Iewduh as a no plastic zone. With this declaration, some important decisions were taken such as encouraging alternative to plastics such as leaves (sla) which were used extensively in previous years but their popularity is now on the wane.”

He said there were other companies also that manufacture bags which do not involve the use of plastics such as organic bags, paper bags. He also pointed out that the livelihood of people who cultivate leaves will be given the much needed boost.

As a step to the ambitious move, the office of Hima Mylliem and the KHADC in the coming days will identify lands in the prominent places in Iewduh to set up signboards to indicate Iewduh is a no plastic zone.

He also said that awareness programmes will be held in collaboration of KHADC and the state government.

Another method to protect Iewduh from garbage and filth, the KHADC and the office of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem has decided to introduce cold storage facility for perishable items such as vegetables, meat and fish.

“For this initiative, we have decided to set up a committee wherein KHADC members, secretary of Council, Myntris will identify a plot of land in Iewduh or near Iewduh, or other places in the vicinity of Iewduh to set up cold storage,” Lyngdoh said.

According to him, the idea of cold storage came about to ensure that health of the people will not be compromised and items used will be fit for human consumption.

“This step will be notified immediately so that the committee will take up the matter with the state government such as the identification of land,” he said.

The move of the KHADC comes in the wake of attempts to regain the lost glory of Iewduh, the traditional market place of the Khasis and the Jaintias which is look upon as the “rice place of the people”.

As for the success of such a step, Lyngdoh said collaboration from stakeholders is important.

It may be mentioned that on September, 2017 the office of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem organised a cleanliness awareness programme at Students Field in which the shopkeepers were enlightened on the use and sale of plastics which are less than 50 microns.

However, piles of garbage including bio-degradable and non-biodegradable are thrown indiscriminately on certain pathways in Iewduh which has become an eyesore.