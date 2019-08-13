Bansara hospital celebrates 10th anniversary

SHILLONG: A programme commemorating the 10th anniversary of Bansara Eye Care Hospital and the Silver Jubilee of the Society for Promotion of Eye Care & Sight (SPECS) was held at Pinewood State Convention Centre in the city on Saturday.

The programme began at 4 pm to the sounds of Khasi drums followed by a welcome song by the staff of Bansara Eye Care Hospital and students from Bansara Institute of Ophthalmic Sciences (BIOS).

A felicitation ceremony to honour the guests was conducted followed by a speech from Jennifer Basaiawmoit, president of SPECS and chairman of Bansara Eye Care Hospital who spoke about her experiences while she pursued ophthalmology.

Health Minister AL Hek, who attended the event as the chief guest, said, “Bansara Eye Care Hospital has assisted in providing necessary eye care services to the people of the state. It has helped to improve the overall service delivery for eye care. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Two housekeeping staff — Amabilis Dkhar and Francisca War – were given special awards. A special achievement award was given to senior consultant ophthalmologist Saurabh Kumar Sarma for his dedicated service to the organisation. The awards were presented by the health minister himself.

Moreover, a cultural programme was also conducted in which staff from the hospital and students from BIOS performed traditional dances and songs.

Others who were present on the occasion included TP Das, president, Vision 2020, LV Prasad, vice chairman, Eye Institute, Kashinath Bhoosnurmath, vice president, International Programmes, OEU Canada and Elizabeth Kurian, CEO, Mission for Vision, Thulasiraj RD, executive director of Lions Aravind Institute of Community Ophthalmology (LAICO) and Director of Operations, Aravind Eye Care System.