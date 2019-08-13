Babli has a field day in Orang National Park

GUWAHATI: A well-trained Belgian Malinois, a unit of prized K9 squad of sniffer dogs of Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation and research organisation, is on duty in Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park in north Assam on Tuesday along with the forest personnel.

The sniffer dog named, Babli which has been inducted to the National Park through Aaranyak under the sponsorship of David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF), in fact, was taken out of field duty in the park for the first time today.

Three such trained Belgian Malinois are engaged in Kaziranga National Park of Assam while another is stationed at Pobitora Wildlife sanctuary in Assam. All these units of the K9 dog squad have been provided by Aaranyak to augment anti-poaching measures in these wildlife protection areas where population of one-horned rhino and other wildlife are under threat of poachers.

In case of over 79 square kilometer Orang National Park, it is also a habitat of endangered Royal Bengal Tigers besides being home to over 100 one-horned rhinos.