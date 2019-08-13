Auto body elects new members  

TURA: The Tura Auto Operators Association (TAOA) has elected new office bearers to lead the body following the expiry of the term of earlier members.

The association elected Creatwind Ch Momin as President, Mikhael Ch Sangma as Vice President, Thomas R Marak as General Secretary, Verth G Momin as Joint Secretary, Timison Ch Sangma as Accountant, Charlace Ch Marak as Publicity Secretary, Babu Sangma and Deman Ch Marak as enforcement secretaries and Tildesh T Sangma as Adviser besides six other executive members.