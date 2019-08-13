AR troops nab PLA cadre in Nagaland

GUWAHATI: Troops of the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Sunday and apprehended a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cadre from Chenmoho village in Mon district in Nagaland.

An official statement issued here on Tuesday said the PLA cadre, Narendra Loithongbam,19, was apprehended on the basis of specific information regarding his movement in the area.

The cadre along with recovered items was handed over to the Mon police station for further investigation.

Extortion racket busted

Meanwhile, based on specific input regarding extortion activity by cadres of GPRN NSCN (KN) in general area Ahthibung in Peren district, troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation on Sunday and apprehended five cadres, Vitoye Sumi, Hekaho Zhimo, Paojangam Singon, Lamkhup Singson and Vikuto Chopy.

An extortion amount of Rs 20,000 in cash and other incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The arrested cadres were handed over to Ahthibung police station.