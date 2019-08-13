AR nabs PREPAK(PRO) cadre in Tirap district       

GUWAHATI: Based on a specific input, troops from Assam Rifles Battalion undertook an operation in general area of village Horu Chinghan in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on August 8 last and apprehended one insurgent of PREPAK (PRO).

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Self Style Lance Corporal Nongthongbam Malemnganba Singh. A .32 pistol and live ammunition was recovered from the individual. The apprehended cadre along with recovered weapon has been handed over to police for investigations.

The sustained and intense pressure from security forces have prevented the insurgents from getting in touch with their over ground workers for safe passage through international borders.