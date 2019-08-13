Achik body forms city unit

SHILLONG: Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Capital Unit Shillong has been formed in the city on May 25, Jesse M Sangma, the president of AHAM informed in a release issued here.

It is a people’s movement tasked with an objective to assist social development and cultural uplifment of the Achik society, to encourage student group and to undertake and tackle different issues concerning livelihood of the common people in the East Khasi Hills.

“AHAM believes in empowering the marginalised and weaker section of the society, so as to witness positive changes and bring better livelihoods to all sections of the society,” the statement read.

The executive members of AHAM include President Jesse M Sangma, Vice President Ravi N. Sangma, General Secretary Tobias Ch. Marak, Joint Secretary Sengrak G. Momin, Additional Secretary Salgra N. Sangma and Chief Org. Secretary Mayan Cherikra Ch. Marak.