Varun Dhawan gives sneak peek into his coolie look

Varun Dhawan on Sunday treated his fans with a glimpse of the look for his upcoming film Coolie No. 1. Unveiling the motion poster of his look, Varun took to social media and wrote: “Get ready. First look tomorrow… Coolie” Dressed up in coolie outfit of red shirt and white pants, Varun is seen hiding his face behind the multiple bags in the video clip, which reads “guess who is coming?”. Varun will be seen sharing screen space with actress Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1. They both are currently shooting for the film in Bangkok. The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan. (IANS)