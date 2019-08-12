UDP leaders to meet Conrad on Speaker’s post

Bindo to lead party delegation

SHILLONG: The UDP will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday to discuss the post of Speaker and by-election to the vacant Shella seat.

UDP interim president Bindo Lanong along with party leaders from other districts, including Garo Hills, will meet the chief minister.

Lanong said on Sunday that he will lead a delegation of the representatives of the party from other districts to meet the chief minister to discuss the political situation after the death of Assembly Speaker and UDP president Donkupar Roy on July 28.

According to Lanong, during the last meeting of the party, the leaders present made it clear that the post of the Speaker should go to UDP since the party president held the post after the MDA Government was formed.

Lanong said there are capable leaders like Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui to take over the post of Assembly Speaker.

He added that if these two leaders are not ready for the post of Speaker, there are other UDP legislators.

If any UDP minister vacates his cabinet berth to be appointed as the new Speaker, the UDP will request the chief minister to induct a party MLA in the ministry. To a question, Lanong said the UDP will also discuss the issue of by-election with the chief minister.

The party leaders will request NPP not to put up any candidate for the by-election in Shella.

An official source said the election of new Speaker is likely to be held during the Assembly session in September. “We want the election of the Speaker to be held during the next session”, Lanong said.

The session is likely to be scheduled in the first week of September.