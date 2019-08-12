Telugu Titans beat Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Telugu Titans notched up their first victory of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 as they defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants 30-24 at the EKA Arena here on Sunday.Titans were led by a commanding Vishal Bhardwaj High 5 while Siddharth Desai picked up 7 raid points. However, it was the 16 tackle points performance by the Titans defence that ultimately guided them to their first victory.The Desai brothers — Siddharth and Suraj — started off with successful raids to get Titans off to a good start. Amit Kumar then stepped up as the third raider to send Fortunegiants’ primary raider Sachin to the bench. (IANS)