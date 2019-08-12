State govt to go ahead with Smart City project

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government will continue with the Smart City project even if the Centre does not agree to the request of the state government for a 90:10 funding pattern.

Informing this here, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling said the state government had requested the Centre for a 90:10 funding pattern but the Centre did not agree.

He, however, added that with the installation of the new government at the Centre, the state government would once again request the Centre to relax the criteria for Meghalaya as far as funding pattern is concerned.

“But even if Centre does not agree to our request, we will go ahead with the project,” Dohling said.

The project worth around Rs 1040 crore will be implemented under the Shillong Smart City project.

First of all, the state government wants to construct a modern shopping complex in Laitumkhrah market under the project with an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

The tender for the project has been invited and now financial bids are being invited by the government for the project.

The state government is also keen to come up with infrastructural projects at Barik junction which presently houses the PWD office.

The government has invited firms to present their structural design for the projects which can be executed in the area.

It is learnt that the government intends to construct a parking lot, skywalk and other infrastructure in the area.

In addition, the government would also take up smart LED street light programme under the Smart City project.

Last year, Shillong was selected as the 100th city to receive funding under the Smart Cities Mission, which was also the final slot.

The Smart City Mission was one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key electoral promises in 2014. The scheme, launched on June 25, 2015, aims to develop 100 cities across the country, making them citizen-friendly and sustainable.

The total proposed investment in the selected cities under the scheme is over Rs 2.05 lakh crore.