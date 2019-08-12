‘RRBs should recruit locals only’

SHILLONG: In view of allegations that locals are not given preference in

appointment of staff in lMeghalaya Rural Bank, the secretary

general of All India Regional Rural Bank Employees Association

(AIRRBEA), SV Reddy maintained appointments in respective RRBs should be local based and regional.

Speaking to reporters after the general conference of the officers of

Meghalaya Rural Banks on Monday, Reddy said, “RRBs are regional in

character and there should be a local and ethnic touch. Corporate feel

is not expected but the government of India is diluting that. The

government should understand the local feel.”

He added that the All India examinations should be conducted in local

languages of the respective states. Preference to locals should be

given especially for clerical posts, Scale-I officers and staff that

deal with the grassroots.

He criticised the Union government for its focus on the profit angle

even thought the objective of RRBs are to serve the rural folks in

every nook and corner of the country with no expectation for profit.

Again, he said the Union government had arbitrarily reduced manpower

in RRBs even though there was a need to increase the manpower in RRBs.

“We want more recruitment and opening of more branches,” he said.

On the other hand, Reddy voiced concern on the 49 per cent profit

share in RRBs and said privatisation lead to dilution of its objective

to take banking to rural corners. He maintained that RRBs are

established for a social cause.

He stated that RRBs should be liberated and made into an autonomous

body and was irked at the phase wise amalgamation of RRBs. He

demanded that the amalgamation should be done in one go without

disturbance to customers and staff.

In Meghalaya, there are 94 branches of RRBs.