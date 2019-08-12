Payment of ASHA workers under Sibbari PHC kept pending

TURA: President of the GSU, Mindikgre Regional Unit in South Garo Hills, Greneth M Sangma has urged authorities concerned to release the pending remuneration of ASHA Workers under Sibbari PHC.

According to the GSU president, complaints were received from ASHA workers under the PHC who alleged that the last payment of remuneration by the malaria department was made on October 19 2015, and payment for other schemes like JSY, ABS, MMBS, FBNC etc on September last year.

“The workers are working without any remuneration or payment since the last payment was made. It has been learnt that the workers from the whole of South Garo Hills have already received their wages. Then, why is it that the payment has been kept pending for workers under Sibbari PHC only?” the student leader questioned. The student leader also alleged that the people under Sibbari PHC are facing difficulties in registering their birth certificates due to the absence of doctors and lack of facilities at the centre.