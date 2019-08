SHILLONG: NCC Dte NE Region is fielding the team for U-17 Girls category for Subroto Cup 2019 .The team is selected from NE Region and is practicing at Aizawl . Bipin Bakshi , ADG NCC NE Region visited Aizawl on Sunday to motivate and encourage the team. He also reviewed the infrastructure and kitting available to the team for training and witnessed the practice match .The team is hopeful of getting the medal in the category.