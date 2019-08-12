National Nuggets

MoS Defence asks children to contribute to New India

New Delhi: Union minister Shripad Naik on Sunday encouraged children to take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and contribute towards making a ‘New India’. He was addressing 3,500 children from 41 government schools, who will display ‘Naya Bharat’, as well as 700 NCC cadets who will participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the majestic Red Fort here on August 15, the defence ministry said in a statement. The Minister of State for Defence said children should contribute towards taking India to “newer heights”. Naik called upon the students to imbibe the virtues which will be shared by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day address. Later, he gave away souvenirs to a teacher and a student from each of the participating schools along with the unit-in-charge of the NCC group and a cadet on behalf of all participating children and cadets. (PTI)



UP to give free bus rides

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free transportation to women on Raksha Bandhan in all category of state-owned buses. “Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival. I wish the citizens of this state a very happy Raksha Bandhan. On the occasion of this auspicious festival, the state government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to offer free transportation to women on Raksha Bandhan in all categories of buses,” Adityanath said in a statement. The free transportation service will remain effective for 24 hours starting from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15. Women will be given adequate security in the buses during the free travelling. “This is a gift to all the sisters of Uttar Pradesh by the state government,” he added. (PTI)



5 held with opium worth Rs 3 cr

Bahraich: Five Nepalese nationals, including two women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district allegedly after the recovery of 10.5 kg opium worth around Rs 3 crore from them, officials said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal and Narcotics Control Bureau stopped five nepalese national for checking late on Saturday night and found the contraband in their possession, Deputy Commandant (SSB) Brijendra Kumar said. He said the five accused, identified as Dhanraj, Ram Bahadur, Bhakt Bahadur Chausari, Kamee and Vimla Singh, are all from Nepal’s Jajarkot district. SSB Inspector Ramesh Kumar Gwala said the estimated worth of the seized opium is around Rs 3.16 crore. (PTI)



No formalin in Goa: Min

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said no trace of formalin has been found in fish brought to the state from outside. Regular checks were being conducted on fish imported to Goa, Rane said in the state Assembly on the last day of its monsoon session on Friday. “The Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has been regularly testing samples of fish brought to Goa from outside and sold in local markets. Till date, no added formalin has been detected in any sample,” he said in a written reply, to a question raised by BJP MLA Alina Saldanha. The state FDA staff was deployed at the border check posts and major markets to conduct inspections, he said. “Till date, 6,003 samples were tested. No added formaldehyde (formalin) was detected in them,” Rane said. The state government was also taking services of the Quality Council of India (QCI) to conduct random checks on fish brought on the state borders at Patradevi (North Goa district) and Pollem (South Goa district) and various local markets, he added. (PTI)