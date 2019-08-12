Mohsin eyes Pakistan head coach job

Karachi: Former Pakistan batsman Mohsin Khan Saturday threw his hat into the ring for the national team head coach’s job left vacant after the cricket board decided not to renew South African Mickey Arthur’s contract.

Mohsin, who has remained a chief selector and also the interim head coach of the national team, said at a function here that the PCB could easily find a capable person from the country to coach the national team. “I have been offered positions twice thrice by the previous board set-up but I did not accept because I could not work with a corrupt set-up. But I am willing to work with this set-up provided they show respect to their own players,” he said. Asked if he has applied for the head coach’s job, Mohsin said since it was a requirement he will do it but insisted the process was not necessary. (PTI)