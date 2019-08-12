MDA divided over Shella candidate

SHILLONG: The MDA coalition partners are divided on the plea of the United Democratic Party (UDP) to have a consensus candidate for the by-election to Shella seat.

The UDP had stated that the party would appeal to the coalition partners in the MDA to examine the possibility of putting up a consensus candidate for the by-election.

“We would like the coalition partners to support the candidate of the UDP for the by-election as a mark of respect to the Assembly Speaker, late Dr Donkupar Roy who had represented the constituency for seven consecutive terms,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said after the special CEC meeting on Friday last.

According to Mawthoh, the party, however, cannot prevent the coalition partners to contest the by-election.

When asked whether the NPP would put up candidate for the Shella seat, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Like I have said before Dr. Donkupar Roy was like a father to me. However at this point of time, I cannot say anything as this issue has to be discussed first with party leaders of NPP at Shella”.

He also pointed out that what is most important is that all the MDA partners are taken into consideration before any decision is made.

Senior HSPDP leader Renikton L Tongkhar is of the view that it would be good if the coalition partners agree to have a consensus to show the solidarity within the ruling MDA coalition.

‘I am of the view that the MDA partners should support the candidate of the UDP for the Shella by-election. I think even the party would think on this line since we are part of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) along with the UDP. But the party would meet to discuss on the by-election before making any decision,” Renikton said.

NCP president Saleng Sangma said the MDA coordination committee would be the best platform to discuss the issue of consensus candidate.

“As coalition partners, we need to sit and discuss. We may recall that the UDP had put up a candidate for the Ranikor by-election even after the sacrifice made by former MLA Martin Danggo,” he added.

Senior leader of People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Urban Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling said the party is yet to discuss the by-election.

“We have only seen in the newspapers on the appeal of the UDP to have a consensus candidate. We will discuss if we receive an official communication from the UDP,” Dohling added.