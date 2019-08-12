MCA to conduct workshop

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cricket Association is organizing a 2 day workshop cum clinic from Sunday including practical inputs, for local qualified physiotherapists, with a view to induct a few of them as team physiotherapist. The workshop is being conducted by Parvez Bhatti(MPT – Sports),NCA level -1 & SSSMM-1, assisted by Wandashisha Dkhar, MPT(Sports), Physio MCA. As per BCCI norms each team of all age categories has to have a physio besides other support staff. “We have decided to engage local physios and slowly phase out engaging from outside the state with a view to generate employment within the state’’, stated Naba Bhattacharjee, Hony Secretary MCA. A few of the physios shall be engaged in junior age category in both boys and womens group on probation from this season onwards, to start with and depending on their performance some of them shall be regularised from 2020-2021 season. Those selected shall also be sponsored for advanced cricket oriented training and clinics conducted by BCCI from time to time. In addition to physios, Bhattacharjee added that there are opening for engagement as online and manual scorer, umpires and coaches after attending courses and passing exams conducted by BCCI or National Cricket Academy as applicable.