Here’s how appearance of acne scars can improve!

Researchers have found a new process called micro-needling, that helps rejuvenation and decreases the inflammation and scarring that often plagues those with acne.

The researchers reviewed all the scientific studies done on micro-needling for the treatment of acne scars from 2009 to 2018. They analysed 33 studies from this 10-year period studying both efficacies of treating acne scarring with micro-needling.

Microneedling in combination with other topical treatments, as well as overall patient satisfaction. Their research found all 33 articles analyzed showed an improvement of acne scar appearance as well as increased patient satisfaction when micro-needling was used in combination with another therapy.

Also, under the microscope the benefits of micro-needling can be observed, including a decrease in inflammatory markers released by cells, and an overall increase in collagen and skin rejuvenating cell markers to help heal scarring.

The findings were published in the journal Dermatologic Surgery. “While there have been multiple smaller research studies and case reports which have shown the efficacy of microneedling with acne scarring, there has never been any consistent data and no one decided to take a step back, synthesize and look at what the evidence was telling us as a whole,” said Neelam Vashi, MD, associate professor of dermatology at BUSM and director of the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Center at Boston Medical Center.

Vashi continued, “With this systematic way of looking at all the data over the past decade, it is clear that microneedling works and helps reduce the appearance of acne scars for patients. Now the next step is to standardize this information and look at better ways to optimize this treatment for our patients.”

According to the researchers now that these studies have been reviewed, the gap in the research for microneedling can be addressed including a need for well-designed randomized controlled trials that compare microneedling to other popular minimally invasive treatments.

“Microneedling works. Now it’s time to evaluate how these treatments affect those with darker skin and how we can create strategies that are cost-effective for not only the physician providing these services but most importantly for the patients who want solutions to these often debilitating scars,” Vashi further added. (ANI)