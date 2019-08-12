Govt ceases projects initiated by Cong: Zenith

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has alleged that the MDA government led by the NPP has discontinued many programmes and schemes which were initiated by the previous Congress-led MUA government.

Talking to The Shillong Times, Congress spokesperson, Zenith Sangma said most of the schemes and programmes initiated by the previous Government have been discontinued by the present government.

“So where is the money going and there should not have been any question of having any financial crunch in the state,” he said.

Zenith said be it the District Sports Promotion Society or the CM’s Social Assistance Scheme, which were very important for the people, have been discontinued.

“The District Sports Promotion Society programme was helping youths to get engaged for the whole year as the objective of the programme was to keep the youths engaged in some constructive activities but the programme has been discontinued,” he deplored.

Zenith also said the government rolled out the MHIS scheme only after a gap of one year after the Opposition took up the matter in the Assembly.

He also added that even the housing programme under the affordable housing scheme to weaker sections of the society has been discontinued by the government.

However, during a felicitation programme in Nongstoin on August 7, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said, “Contrary to claims of the Opposition, we are not just implementing schemes and projects that have been initiated by the previous government. I can cite numerous examples of projects that have been initiated by the previous government but never completed due to lack of financial resources. Today we are burdened by the past government’s actions. For past one year our government has tried to structure things”.