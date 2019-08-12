Fencing work in border on track, says BSF chief

SHILLONG: The Inspector General of BSF, Meghalaya Frontier, Kuldeep Saini on Sunday informed that the fencing along the major chunk of the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya has been completed.

Saini said that out of approximately 443 kms, fencing has been completed in 329 kilometers along the border.

“The remaining work is either in progress or has not started yet,” he said adding that land acquisition is one of the major hurdles which have delayed the fencing.

Asked if the terrain is also a hindrance, Saini said, “Topography is a crucial thing and unlike plain areas where construction of the border fence is relatively easy, in Meghalaya they are faced with severe weather conditions, undulating grounds and stones that slow down progress.”

Answering a query on the fact that there are apprehensions among the border residents that they will lose out on their cultivation land if the fence is completed, Saini said, “People living in the border areas are apprehensive that after construction of the border fencing, the area ahead of that up to the International Border will be cut off and they will not be able to cultivate their land which is a misconception that is going on”.

“We are educating the border population and we are telling them that there will be fencing gates and they will be allowed to make to and fro movements to cultivate their lands,” he added.

He also informed that there are numerous exercises that the BSF is involved in to help improve the livelihood of the border populace and said that the BSF has taken a pilot project to train about 30 border youths for housekeeping, cooking and driving so that they can get employment.