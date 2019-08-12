Farmers in Ri Bhoi village cease silkworm rearing

SHILLONG: Affected by caterpillars, the farmers in Warmawsaw village in Ri Bhoi have stopped rearing silkworms.

Almost all villagers in Warmawsaw are farmers involved in the cultivation of crops such as paddy, yam, sla khniang (castor plant) – a kind of shrub with big leaves resembling the leaves of papaya tree – and others.

It is also widely known that sla khniang is grown solely for the purpose of feeding silkworms.

Every year during the rainy season, farmers work long and hard to maintain their household needs as they spend their time only in their own fields.

However, much of their hard work pays off when it comes to rearing silkworms.

Rearing silkworms is not an easy task as it involves hard work, perseverance, skill and dedication. The silkworms feed mainly on the sla khniang.

Farmers can sell its meat and as well its cocoons at a good price.

Unfortunately, an epidemic has cropped up in the village this year.

A particular species of caterpillar called the ‘Niangsaiddho’ has destroyed all the sla khniang in almost all the fields belonging to around 70 to 80 households.

The niangsaiddho have eaten up everything including the soft parts of branches and stem which has caused the crops to die.

According to farmers, this is a setback to the cultivators who have tried various means to remove the insects in vain.

As they are unable to put a stop to the niangsaiddho plague, farmers have stopped rearing silkworms and are now in dismay at the loss of their source of income.

The villagers said it is now up to the state government to find a way to remedy the situation in some form of scientific examination or intervention.