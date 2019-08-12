Drugs haul in Shillong, 2 held



SHILLONG:In one of the biggest hauls of drugs in Shillong,the Anti Narcotic Task Force on Sunday arrested two persons including a juvenile and seized 930 grams of contraband drugs.

The seizure was made by police from a bus at Mawryngkneng.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that the the supply of contraband items had dried up in Shillong which had led to increase in the price of drugs.

On the other hand, Jagpal Singh who is heading the ANTF said that contraband items were seized from the luggages’ hidden compartments inside the bus.

The arrested woman has been identified as Veineithem Hoakip and the street value of the seized item is Rs 4.5 crore

Informing that the police are trying break the supply chain of drugs in the city,he added that this year alone, the District police had seized around 2.3kgs of drugs .

When asked if the matter pertaining to supply of drugs would be taken up with Manipur police as most of the consignments are coming from Manipur, SP Claudia Lyngwa added that a meeting of the coordination committee would be held shortly in Shillong where Shillong police would take up the issue with Manipur police including the issue of stealing of vehicles which are stolen from here and taken to Manipur.

She also stated that if any groups or residents catch drug users and peddlers,they should just detain them and inform the police but should not frisk them or else the case will fall flat due to the stringent provision of NDPS.