DC directs action against doctors preferring to work in clinics

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has directed the District Medical and Health Officer in the district to take action against those doctors who are posted outside but prefer to practice their profession in private clinics in Tura, instead of attending their respective places of postings.

The DCs directive to the DM&HO came in the wake of reports that many doctors posted at Civil Hospitals, PHCs and CHCs of Garo Hills, who have their private clinics in Tura Town are practicing their professions in their private clinics and not attending their duties outside, resulting in difficulties to the patients who come to the hospital for treatment.

The directive issued by the deputy commissioner added that many uncommon diseases are being detected nowadays in various places of Garo Hills which require the daily presence of doctors at their respective hospitals to provide medical treatments to the patients.

“You are directed to take immediate action and ensure that outside doctors are not allowed to practise in private clinics in Tura Town so that they can provide their services to the people of their respective place of posting,” the DCs order stated. Stating that the matter is ‘most urgent and important’, the DM&HO has also been directed to furnish the action taken report for information.