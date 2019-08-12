Andrea wins Austrian MotoGP

Spielberg: Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) won the Austrian Moto Grand Prix here on Sunday while Repsol Honda’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez followed him at the second spot.Frenchman Fabio Quartararo came third, which enabled him to climb two spots in the overall classification to the seventh place. Marquez headed into the last lap leading the race, but as he tried to secure the win, his opponent took him by surprise in the last turn of the final circuit, Efe news reported. (IANS)