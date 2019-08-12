Ampareen delays decision to quit Congress

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has said she will consider switching allegiance to any party cautiously.

Reacting to speculations that she is exploring the possibility of joining one of the leading regional parties of the state, the UDP, Lyngdoh said that “she will consider her options productively, cautiously and see what needs to be done”.

Stating that she has to keep in mind one thing – that her tenure has four long years ahead and she sees that there is a huge political turmoil that is rocking the country in so many ways, Lyngdoh said, “I will do whatever is required to ensure that the interests of my people are put as priority. I know that in order to survive a few decisions need to be taken.”

“When and how and what will be the circumstances of deciding about my political affiliation to any political party, I will have to consider and take my time,” she told media persons.

Furthermore, she said that there are a lot of programmes and issues of her people and she has four long years of her tenure left and that she is very concerned and does not know if sitting in the opposition would be the only place from where she can complete the programmes and resolve pending issues.

Regional resurgence

Ampareen predicted that the 2023- 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will lead to the resurgence of regional forces in the country.

Lyngdoh said that 2023-2024 will be a political scenario of regional forces for the state and the country even as she added that she will not say that it is for the BJP that there will be a resurgence of regional forces but when one knows there is a parent who is constantly going to bulldoze their ideas, then one will have to look for brothers and sisters with similar thinking who think about a common agenda.